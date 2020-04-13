|
|
Ludema Mills Garza, age 89, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Kentucky on July 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Lucy Broughton Mills.
Mrs. Garza was a homemaker and raised several foster children over the years. She was a volunteer with the Elkton VFW, where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Garza loved writing poetry and had many of her poems published. She enjoyed writing to her pen pals, reading the Bible, going to the ocean, and telling her family about her childhood working with her Dad in their store and on the family farm.
Survivors include her children, John R. Garza (Anna), Rockville, MD, Patricia D. "Tricia" Weakley (Stephen), Frederick, MD, and Michelle K. Garza (Steve McCraw), Elkton, MD; 6 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garza was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Refugio C. "R.C." Garza; daughters, Janet S. Morrison and Bonnie L. Nickle; and all of her siblings.
Funeral service with interment in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD, will be private.
Contributions in memory of Mrs. Garza may be made to the SPCA, or to , in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 15, 2020