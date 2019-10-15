Home

Lydia J. Tetrault


2019 - 2019
Lydia J. Tetrault Obituary
Lydia Jane Tetrault passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Christiana, PA, on Friday, October 11, 2019, she was the infant daughter of Matthew A. and Melody L. (Pierce) Tetrault of Elkton, MD.

In addition to her parents, Lydia is survived by her siblings, Jasmine, Autumn, Lillian, Evelyn and Jonathan Tetrault; paternal grandparents, Michael and Rose Tetrault; maternal grandmother, Deborah Pierce; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clancy Pierce.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at Newark United Pentecostal Church, 73 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 16, 2019
