Lydia Mae Brown of Chesapeake City, MD died at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Our Lydia lived her life with spontaneity. She embraced the Brown family's waterman traditions -- Lydia loved nothing better than being outdoors, especially if she was spending her day on the water, crabbing or fishing. (It was said she could shuck oysters faster than any Chester River oysterman!) And like her mother, Lydia was a wiz in the kitchen, creating delicious dishes - mostly without a recipe, often using vegetables and herbs picked from her garden. From a young age, she displayed her talent with pencils and watercolors, and later in life, demonstrated this same artistic flair when decorating her homes and painting the birdhouses she built. Lydia was also known for her dry wit, and she could always be counted on for a joke or two. She loved to take her grandson for walks in her garden, down to the river for a swim or to check the crab pots and she would sneak Smarties candies into his pockets for the ride home.
Lydia is survived by her son, Christopher Brown, and his partner, Megan Argoe, and their son, Braeden, and by her boyfriend Tom Key. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Dolly Brown; she was the sixth of their eight children. Lydia leaves behind her brothers Frank (wife Jude) and Jim Brown, and sisters Amy Brown, Beverly (husband Charlie) Widmer, Cecilia Brown, Janine (husband Leonard) Park, and Liz (husband Doug) Porter. Lydia is also survived by her eight nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
Our Lydia will always be remembered to us as having a soul of a gypsie, a heart of a hippie and the spirit of a mermaid.
A celebration of Lydia's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 3, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Family and friends are being called to visit one-hour prior. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 31, 2019