Lydia Theresa Fisher, 95 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center of Rising Sun, MD. Born June 26, 1924 in Conowingo, MD, she was the daughter of the late William Paul and Mae Halbruner McGuigan.
Mrs. Fisher was a member of the Conowingo Baptist Church of Conowingo, MD, for many years. She was formerly employed as an LPN by the Burdette Tomlin Hospital of Cape May, NJ, and more recently by the Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by her sons, Roger Paul Eastridge of Bear, DE, and William Allen Eastridge of Sherman, TX; daughters, Mary Alice McClure of Lancaster, PA, and Darlene Swisher of Bart, PA; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Hughes of Quarryville, PA; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Eastridge.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fisher was preceded in death by her first husband, Earvil Eastridge, Sr., and second husband, Harry A. Fisher; son, Earvil Eastridge, Jr.; two grandchildren, Mary Sue Crilley and Russell Eastridge; brothers, Wayne, Fred, Arthur and Allen; sisters, Margaret Densmore, Edith M. Cochran, Pauline V. Sheets, Florence Fisher, Marie McGuigan and Bertha McGuigan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 8, 2020