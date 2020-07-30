Mabel Gilmore Gary (nee Saltmer), age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, after a brief illness.Mabel was born in Palmyra, NJ, on August 6, 1931, to Charles and Mabel Saltmer. Prior to her retirement in 1994, Mabel was employed as a principal secretary with Dr. J.P. Cleary Middle School in Minotola, NJ. A devoted wife, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, The Rev. Robert L. Gilmore, Sr., and her second husband of five years, Robert Gary.Mabel is survived by her children, Robert L. Gilmore, Jr., and his wife, Krista, of Elkton, MD; Scott Gilmore and his wife, Connie Trombley, of Wichita Falls, TX; and Robin Woodie and her husband, Ken, of Fredericksburg, VA. Mabel's pride and joy were her grandchildren: Brian and Josh Willmore; Aaron Gilmore; Dani and Nathan Warters; Steven and Emily Gilmore; Missy and Matt Arenz; Benjamin Gilmore; Joe Gilmore and Kelsey Bowman. Her legacy also includes eight great-grandchildren.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the staff of Well Homed Assisted Living Facility and Amedisys Hospice for the compassionate care provided for their beloved mother and grandmother.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church, at the above address.