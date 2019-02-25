Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Mae O. Sage Obituary
Mae Ozella "Jelly Bean" Sage, age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Nottingham, PA, on April 24, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Harvey Watson.
Mrs. Sage was a homemaker. She loved time spent with her family, trips to Chincoteague, VA, and in her earlier years, dancing.
Survivors include her daughters, Wendy M. Chadwick (Corky), and Cynthia L. Logan (Tony), both of Nottingham, PA; grandchildren, Heather Sutcliffe (Stephen), Ashley Wood (Mike), L. Corky (Amy), Jessie Chadwick (Kellan Schadegg), and L. Tony (Brianna Eggers); great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Emmitt, Greg, and Collin; and brother, Lewis Watson (Mary), Nottingham, PA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sage was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lee and Clifton McNatt.
Funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Nottingham, PA.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
