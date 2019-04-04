Manda Vada Hooks, 87, of Newark, DE passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Grason County, VA on August 30, 1931, she was the last surviving child of Troy and Bessie Smith Privett.

Mrs. Hooks had worked at Elkton Fashions and RMR Corporation, both in Elkton, MD and had retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE. A member of Elkton Church of God for over 45 years, she loved traveling with her good friend, Geneva Runyons, listening to gospel music, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Loretta S. Moore (Walter), Clayton, DE, Terry L. Zygmunt and Shelby J. Richmond, both of Newark, DE; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hooks was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jr. Hooks, and siblings, Arvil, Claude and Estel Privett, Mary Zella Widener, Dorothy Ross and Susie Winters.

Funeral service will be 12 noon, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton 21921 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home at the address above.

