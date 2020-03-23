|
|
Marcelle Jean Anderson (nee Gillard) passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, surrounded by her three children Janet, Gregory & Irene.
Born on November 22, 1923, in Brisbane, Australia, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ellen (Bone) Gillard. Marcelle married Julius A. Anderson, Jr. in November 1944. She left Australia in 1946 for Baltimore, Maryland, with her six-month-old daughter, Janet. "Andy" Anderson served with the U.S. Army in the South Pacific for 3 1/2 years (mapping with 648th Engineer Topographic Battalion).
Marcelle worked as a secretary at Reynolds Metals Co. in Towson, Maryland, for 23 years while raising her three children. She was a life member of The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #20 Maryland, having held chairmanships from 1962 through 1976; The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #7234 Delaware; and The 648th Engineer Topography Battalion Reunion Group. Marcelle was a charter member and past secretary of The Belair-Edison Improvement Association in Baltimore. She also enjoyed being a Den Mother in scouting.
Marcelle loved to sing and was a church soloist in Brisbane, and through her wartime volunteer work with The Australian Women Army Service. Her love for music kept her busy, as she held the position of Director of American Legion Auxiliary #20 chorus in Hamilton, with a ladies group who visited veteran hospitals, senior and nursing homes, and VA chapels in Baltimore. Marcelle resigned from this position in 1994, and devoted her time to her avid love of golf in Ocean City and Ocean Pines, MD. She had two holes-in-one during her lifetime.
Marcelle is survived by her three children, Janet Tomes and husband, Bob, of York, PA; Gregory Anderson and wife, Suzanne, of Arnold, MD; Irene Warren and husband, Mark, of Frederick, MD; six grandchildren, Nicole Johnson and husband, Cedrick; Jeremey Fish and wife, Lynne; Tiffany Fish; Scott Bacon and Carrie Buttles; Ashley Boumel and husband, Harry; Kaitlin Arnold and husband, George; and eight great-grandchildren, Camryn and Lauren Johnson, Harper Fish, Gabriel Evans, Brynn and Emerson Bacon, and Brooks and Allie Boumel.
Memorial Services are pending at this time. Please check on www.burrier-queen.com for future details and online condolences.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020