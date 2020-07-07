Mareen Ann Suppe, age 100, of Newark, DE, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 8, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Costa Amoroso.Mrs. Suppe retired from Avon, Newark, DE. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and attending church. She enjoyed gardening and watching the Catholic channel on television.Survivors include her son, Robert C. Suppe (Becky), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Matthew Suppe, Sr. (Kelly), Jason Suppe (Carlie) and Andrea Suppe; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Matthew, Michael and Vivian; sisters, Dolly Gilston and Delena Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Suppe was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo Suppe; and siblings, Mary Gooden, Annie Bartlett, Mike Amoroso, Vito Amoroso, Josie Amoroso and Deliah Suppe.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE, will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish Outreach, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.