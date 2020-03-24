|
Margaret A. George, age 94, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on November 28th, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Miller and Percie Carroll. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. George was preceded in death by her brothers Miller Jr., Robert and her sister Irma Skrobot; and her daughter, Denise Broderdorp; and her husband of 63 years, Cullis Jr. Survivors include her brother Ronald; son Edwin and wife, Carol; Kenneth and wife, Michele; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020