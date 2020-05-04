Margaret A. Lougheed
1932 - 2020
Margaret Alvina Lougheed, age 88, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on January 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Margaret Breeding Pass.

A Licensed Practical Nurse, Mrs. Lougheed retired from Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City, DE, and previously worked at Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD, and Union Hospital, Elkton, MD. She enjoyed watching cooking shows on television.

Survivors include her sons, Glenn D. Lougheed, Buckeye, AZ, and Bruce C. Lougheed, Earleville, MD; grandchildren, Rachel Crabill, Jacob, David, Matthew, and Dylan Lougheed, and Estefania and Isabella Alvarez; great-grandchildren, Aiden Crabill, and Charlotte and Evan Lougheed.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lougheed was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Lougheed; and all of her siblings.

Funeral service with interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE, will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
