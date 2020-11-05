Margaret B. Turner, 85 of Middletown, DE, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Margaret was born on September 29, 1935 in Elkton, MD, daughter of the late Harry P. and Elsie Davis Turner. She was raised in Warwick, MD. Margaret was a housekeeper and caregiver to the Morris and Carroll families for many years. She was a member of the Glorious Church of God in Christ in Townsend, DE.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Frank Johnson; sister Louise Mary Watts; grandson Darnell Skinner and niece Robin Maple.



Margaret is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Turner of Baltimore, MD and Emma Jean Turner of Elkton, MD; granddaughter Margaret Skinner of Elkton, MD and several nieces and nephews.



Per Margaret's wishes services will be held privately.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store