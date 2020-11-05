1/
Margaret B. Turner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret B. Turner, 85 of Middletown, DE, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Margaret was born on September 29, 1935 in Elkton, MD, daughter of the late Harry P. and Elsie Davis Turner. She was raised in Warwick, MD. Margaret was a housekeeper and caregiver to the Morris and Carroll families for many years. She was a member of the Glorious Church of God in Christ in Townsend, DE.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Frank Johnson; sister Louise Mary Watts; grandson Darnell Skinner and niece Robin Maple.

Margaret is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Turner of Baltimore, MD and Emma Jean Turner of Elkton, MD; granddaughter Margaret Skinner of Elkton, MD and several nieces and nephews.

Per Margaret's wishes services will be held privately.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved