Margaret Carline Frye, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Hinton, WV, on November 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Dorothy Meadows Romanella.Mrs. Frye had worked at RMR, Blue Chip, Plasticoid, and Keystone Fireworks. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and shopping.Survivors include her children, Robert Frye, Sr. (Mary Jane), William Frye, both of Elkton, MD, Bonnie Edney, Sarah Crawford, Jimmy Frye, all of North East, MD, Rickie Frye (Judy), Streetsboro, OH, and Curtis Frye, Virginia; siblings, Eljean Pauley (Mark), Virginia, Tottie Harrys (Daniel), West Virginia, and Johnny Romanella, Tennessee; 26 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Frye was preceded in death by her husband, William Frye; children, Shirley Charles, Edward Frye, and James Adkins; and siblings, Nellie Blackburn, Jimmy Romanella, and Charles Romanella.Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 790 E. Old Philadelphia Road, Elkton, MD 21921.