|
|
Margaret Creegan Glover, age 76, of Riddle Village, Media, PA went home to be with her Maker on April 17, 2020. She was the daughter of John T. Creegan and Barbara M. Creegan, born on June 29, 1943 in Cumberland, MD. Margie started her formal education at SS. Peter & Paul in Cumberland and graduated from Charlotte Catholic High School and Mercy Hospital School of X-Ray Technology, Charlotte, NC.
On December 26, 1964 she married N. Richard Glover in Charlotte, NC. This past December they celebrated their 55th anniversary. They initially made their home in Albuquerque, NM, and started their family of two children. Work assignments had them moving to Colorado and Maryland; finally retiring in Hollywood Beach, MD before taking up residence in Riddle Village.
She was an active certified Religious Education Teacher in the Catholic Church, having taught in Albuquerque, NM; Arvada, CO, and Gaithersburg, MD. In 1997 she completed a total of 25 years of teaching CCD. Margie for several years was a substitute teacher in Cecil County middle school. She also worked for the Board of Elections in Cecil County as a Chief Judge and was also a volunteer with the Cecil County Historical Society. Over the years Margie was very involved with the Hollywood Beach Property Owners Association and the varied activities of the beach. She was a member of the Red Hats and liked to knit and crochet as well as play cards and other games.
Above all, Margie loved her family. Her children, Sally Anne Glover Kabatt and John Richard Glover were her pride and joy along with four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She affectionately was known as "MomMom" and was happiest when around them.
Margie leaves her devoted husband, Dick; daughter, Sally Kabatt and husband Paul Kabatt, granddaughters Lauren Kabatt and Kristin Kabatt, of Perkasie, PA; son, John Glover and wife Roseann Glover, grandsons Christopher Glover and Andrew Glover of Jarrettsville, MD.
Margie was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Anne Schlereth and Sally Coggins.
Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Church Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD
A celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 22, 2020