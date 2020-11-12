1/1
Margaret Lillian (Kincaid) Kincaid
1916 - 2020
Aunt Margaret passed away early in the morning of November 12, 2020. Over the years she worked as a secretary, bookkeeper and sometimes office manager for Clifford Marker, Cameron Feed Mill and Crothers Insurance, from which she retired in the early 80's. She was an amazing cook at the farm, feeding family members and many friends over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles Herman and Louisa (Jourdan) Kincaid; her brothers: Edward, Charles, Jr., Paul, Ernest, and Roger; sisters: Emil Lee, Brenice, Elizabeth, Sarah, Vesta and Leone.

Margaret is survived by her sister: Melva Simmers; nieces and nephews: Ken Simmers, Sr. (Val), Melanie Schreiber (Udo), Michael Kincaid (Pam), Lori Geckle (James); great nieces and nephews: Kenneth Simmers, Jr. (Kelly), Christine Simmers, Camela Schreiber, Zachary Schreiber (Sabine), Bo Schreiber (Ashley), Elizabeth Simmers, Luke Vicari, Jr. (Jessica); and other great-great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cecil County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund or the Calvert Manor Nursing Scholarship, in care Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 12, 2020.
