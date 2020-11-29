Margaret Simon "Peg" Haines, 91, Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on December 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Marion Catts Simon.
A homemaker, Mrs. Haines enjoyed solving crossword and sudoku puzzles and knitting. She was an avid reader.
Survivors include her children, Douglas Haines (Nina), Denver, PA, Stephen Haines (Judy), Ellicott City, MD and (Deborah) Lynne Haines, Elkton, MD; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Haines was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin Lincoln Haines, Jr., her sister, and a grandson.
Funeral service and interment in Brookview Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.hickshomeforfunerals.com