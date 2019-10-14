Home

Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception R.C. Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, MD
View Map
Margaret T. Graham


1933 - 2019
Margaret T. Graham Obituary
Margaret T. Graham, age 86, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away, peacefully at Calvert Manor Healthcare, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born in Kent County, MD on June 21, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Nellie M. (Moffett) Quinn. Margaret worked for K-mart for 7 years, Chase Bank Manhattan as a collection analyst for 10 years and for American Express for 5 years.

A love for horseback riding, Margaret was a member of the Pony Club of Middletown. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing and was a member of the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Elkton. Above all, she loved her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Quinn, John Quinn and Mary Jane Piasecki. She is survived by her children, Deborah McKeown (John) of Elkton, MD, Daniel Graham (Diane) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Constance Keares (Paul) of Lancaster, PA and Mary Riordan (Tim) of Fawn Grove, PA; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will follow in Galena Cemetery, Galena, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, 1881 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 16, 2019
