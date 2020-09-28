1/1
Margarita P. "Rita" (Novikova) Kronfield
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarita P. Kronfeld, 'Rita', passed away at age 59 on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home in North East, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Russia on August 4, 1961, she was the daughter of Valentina Novikova and Pavel Alatyrtzev.

Rita was a devoted wife to her adoring husband and an incredibly kind hearted mother to her two daughters. Her warmth and love for life made all those who met her feel joy in her presence and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Margarita held a masters in chemical fiber engineering and was an avid cook and gardener. She loved nothing more than caring for and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Alexander Kronfeld, her two daughters, Rimma Ekblad and Anna Kotlik, her mother Valentina Alatyrtzev and brother Igor Guzeev. She is preceded by her cherished stepfather Leon Guzeev.

The family will hold a private celebration to honor her beautiful life.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the Helen Graham Cancer Center:

https://give.ocrahope.org/give/186942/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=OCRAWeb&c_src2=WaystoGive

https://giving.christianacare.org/

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved