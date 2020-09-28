Margarita P. Kronfeld, 'Rita', passed away at age 59 on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home in North East, MD, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Russia on August 4, 1961, she was the daughter of Valentina Novikova and Pavel Alatyrtzev.
Rita was a devoted wife to her adoring husband and an incredibly kind hearted mother to her two daughters. Her warmth and love for life made all those who met her feel joy in her presence and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Margarita held a masters in chemical fiber engineering and was an avid cook and gardener. She loved nothing more than caring for and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Alexander Kronfeld, her two daughters, Rimma Ekblad and Anna Kotlik, her mother Valentina Alatyrtzev and brother Igor Guzeev. She is preceded by her cherished stepfather Leon Guzeev.
The family will hold a private celebration to honor her beautiful life.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the Helen Graham Cancer Center:https://give.ocrahope.org/give/186942/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=OCRAWeb&c_src2=WaystoGivehttps://giving.christianacare.org/
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com