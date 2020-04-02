Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Margie Lee Anton


1990 - 2020
Margie Lee Anton Obituary
Margie Lee Anton, 29, of North East, MD passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on April 28, 1990, she was the daughter of Rodney L. Anton and his wife, Sonya, North East, MD and Marguerite Carter Smith, Perryville, MD.

Ms. Anton was a student at Cecil College, North East, MD.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Hayden Layne Jarrell; sister, Sidney Dugger; stepsisters, Brenda McCarthy and Stephanie Foulk; paternal grandmother, Laura Anton; aunts and uncles, Geanie Anton, William Anton, Jimmy Anton, Anna Gralewski, Cindy Biggs and Susan Carpenter as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ms. Anton was preceded in death by an aunt, Janice Shield.

Services will be held at a later date.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020
