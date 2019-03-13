Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Margie "Emmy" Matthews

Margie Beth "Emmy" Matthews, 58, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 in Baltimore, MD.
A member of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, which she dearly loved, she had worked as a waitress. Emmy enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, swimming in the pool with them and watching their many sporting events.
Survivors include her parents, Fran and Don Fish; children, Brett and Bucky Matthews and Jay Kline; grandchildren whom she adored, Ryen, Luke, Rylee and Ryder Matthews; niece and nephew, Garrett and Colbi Jones; brothers, Charles Murson and Keith Murson (Marie); step-sister, Debbie Fish, step-brothers, Steve, Mickey and Rob Fish and aunts and uncles, Audrey and Bill Pearce, Emma Lou Kline, and Barbara and Jim MacKenzie.
Emmy was preceded in death by her brother, Baldy Kline and sister, Terri Jones; grandparents, Buck and Margaret Franklin and Vernon and Margie Kline and uncle, Buck Franklin.
Funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, March 13 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St. Elkton where visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Private interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019
