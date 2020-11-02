1/
Margie Miller
Margie Miller went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Margie graduated from Perryville High School in 1964. She worked at Union Hospital, Perry Point VA Medical Center and various nursing homes and private care. Margie loved to take care of people.

Survivors include her children, John Miller (Amy), Dottie Keithley (Robert), Sue Miller (James McCown), Gary Miller (Nicole), Jeff Miller, Tammy Miller, and Ronnie Miller (Michelle); many grandchildren, several great grandchildren and her foster mother, Happy Fox.

Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margie's memory may be made to the homeless shelter in Elkton or your local food pantry.

To send an online condolence visit nicholsgilmore.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
