On Friday, June 12, 2020, Mimi Szep ended her courageous battle with cancer and began her eternal life with the Lord. She was born on December 4, 1943, to the late Joseph A. and Jean Marie (Boyd) McFalls. Mimi grew up in Philadelphia, Drexel Hill, and Malvern, PA. She was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and obtained a degree in Nursing from Villanova University, where she was one of the first women enrolled. LTJG NC Szep attended Navy Officers training in Newport, RI, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict, caring for amputees and others at the Naval Hospital of Philadelphia from 1966 to 1968.Mimi's first love and greatest joy was her family. She is survived by Michael, her loving spouse of 53 years. She was the devoted mother of Michael (Chris Ann), Brian (Julie), Alex (Marlene), and Christina (Cory) Donahue, and was blessed to be the grandmother of Nicholas, Joshua, Gabriel, Zachary, Jacob, Julianna, Maria and Sean. She is also survived by her brother Joseph (Marguerite) McFalls, and sisters Maureen (William) Starr and Helen Marie (Richard) Flanders. Each new family member was welcomed as a blessing, and this was true as well for extended family.Mimi knew that each life was precious. She was President of Cecil County Right to Life and co-founder of Birthright of Cecil County. She was a registered lobbyist for the Diocese of Wilmington.Throughout her life, Mimi was active in her community. She was a member of St. Jude Church for over 50 years. In the 1970s, she served as Treasurer of the North East Area Progress Association and was active in the Chesapeake Isle Civic Association as a Committee Chairman and Board Member. Most recently, she served as Chaplain of the Elk River Yacht Club.Mimi's career in real estate began in 1986 as a way to help fund college tuitions. She specialized in waterfront and water-oriented properties after passage of the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Law. During her 20 years working for Century 21 Ulrich & Co., she achieved Centurion four times and was a perennial top producer. She put all four children through college and retired at the top of her game.She loved being near or on the water, be it on the beach, sailing, or rafting out. She was an avid reader, accomplished bridge player, and loved to travel. God willing, there's a beach, a boat, an ocean, and good company in heaven.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Jude Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD, followed by military honors. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM. Interment will be private for family only.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Aviat Foundation, or to Immaculate Conception Outreach, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.