Marion Lorraine Cullen Dowdell, 76, of Elkton, MD, died peacefully at home Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in Newark, DE on August 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Pearl Tweed Cullen, Newark, DE and the late George "Shorty" Cullen.

Mrs. Dowdell had worked in the dental office of Dr. Robert Carr and retired from the optometry office of Drs. Furman, Resnick and Manspeaker. A member of Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton, she loved being with her family and enjoyed country music, reading, sewing, crocheting, puzzle books and walking. Mrs. Dowdell was a meticulous housekeeper.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Richard Dowdell and daughter, Michele Lorraine Dowdell, both of Elkton, MD and beloved dog, Casper, as well as numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A Prayer Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in Mrs. Dowdell's memory may be made payable to Amedisys Hospice or Cecil County Animal Services in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019