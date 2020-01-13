Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Denney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Denney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Denney Obituary
Marjorie A. Denney, 73, beloved wife of William R. Denney and mother of Michelle Deel, Will Denney, and Adam Denney, passed away on January 3, 2020.

She passes her hope for a bright future onto her six grandchildren, Britney, Broegan, Madelyne, Cameron, Julian, and Sebastian and two great grandchildren, Lily and Liam, all held safely in her heart.

She is survived by her brother, Jack Zebley of Newark, DE and her sister Diane Zebley of Fort Myers, FL.

Having humbly come into this life, she wished to leave it in the same manner: with love to her family and friends and the hope to be fondly remembered. She requested that there be no formal celebration at her passing. Your thoughts and your prayers are appreciated.

The family is planning a future get together at the beach, where everyone is welcome to remember happy times and honor her life.

To Amedisys Hospice we offer our appreciation for their care and devotion and every kindness to our family.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -