1/
Marjorie Alice (Hamilton) Yurcovic
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Alice Yurcovic, 57 of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Cadia Healthcare of Annapolis, Annapolis, MD.

Born in Elkton, MD, on January 26, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Virginia Hamilton.

Marjorie loved the outdoors and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Curtis Renninger, Michael, Jacob, and Daniel Collins all of Perryville, MD, Ashley and Andrew Collins of Elkton, MD, Darren Lorden of Rising Sun, MD, Chris Yurcovic of Perryville, MD; sister: Mary Hamilton; and brother: Donald Hamilton.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was also preceded in death by her husband: Wayne Donald Yurcovic.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved