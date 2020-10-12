Marjorie Alice Yurcovic, 57 of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Cadia Healthcare of Annapolis, Annapolis, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on January 26, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Virginia Hamilton.
Marjorie loved the outdoors and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Curtis Renninger, Michael, Jacob, and Daniel Collins all of Perryville, MD, Ashley and Andrew Collins of Elkton, MD, Darren Lorden of Rising Sun, MD, Chris Yurcovic of Perryville, MD; sister: Mary Hamilton; and brother: Donald Hamilton.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was also preceded in death by her husband: Wayne Donald Yurcovic.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
