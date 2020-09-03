1/1
Marjorie Boyd
Marjorie Boyd, "Margie", age 54 of Elkton, MD passed away on August 30, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1965 in Chester, PA to Howard Carl Blackburn, II and the late Jane Ann (Everly) Spencer.

Margie worked as a school bus driver for more than 20 years. She drove for Eschbach Bus Services for Solanco County Public Schools for 15 plus years and Dvorak Bus Services for Cecil County Public Schools for 5 plus years. She truly had a heart of gold. Although she was loud and could be stubborn at times, she would do anything for anyone. She loved to joke with others and was always fun to be around. Margie loved to collect things and specifically had an eye for angel figurines, anything Wizard of Oz, and Snoopy. She loved all of her animals and owned a number of goats, dogs, and a bird. Margie enjoyed tending to her flower bed and loved her carnations. Her family will miss her cooking. She made the best chicken poppy seed, salsa, and pickles. Margie liked to dance and watch her soap operas: Chicago PD, Young and the Restless, and she enjoyed Family Feud. In her younger years, she loved taking rides on her Harley Davidson.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Randi Eckardt and her husband, Jared; son, Ryan Boyd; fiancé, Rob Stacherski; grandchildren: Jackson Eckardt, Brielle Eckardt, Jana Eckardt, and Julia Eckardt; sister, Beth Patrick; and brother, Howard Blackburn III.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents and great grandparents.

Services for Margie will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made payable to "Union Hospital Breast Health Center" or "Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation, Inc" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

