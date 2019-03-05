Marjorie Bryson Clayton, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Elkton on August 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Edna Crossland Bryson.

Mrs. Clayton worked at Conowingo Power Company as a junior accountant before devoting full-time attention to her family. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening and family outings on the Eastern Shore. Her twinkling blue eyes will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra C. Frick, Elkton, MD, and Donna C. Carr and husband, Steven, Pasadena, MD.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clayton was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Willard V. Clayton; brothers, Joseph Bryson, Jr. and wife, Margaret, and Robert Bryson and wife, Ruth; and son-in-law, Warren Frick.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Historic Elk Landing Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

