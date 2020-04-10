|
Mark Anthony Dvorak, age 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Elkton on February 14, 1965, he was the son of Anthony and Ruth DiFerdinando Dvorak, Elkton, MD.
Mr. Dvorak was a self-employed contractor. He loved time spent with his family and enjoyed hunting.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Jennifer L. Thompson (Jason), Elkton, MD, Jeremy M. Dvorak, North East, MD, and Andrew M. Dvorak, Colora, MD; grandchildren, Blake, Natalie, Arlette, Melanee, and Cali; and sisters, Linda Dixon and Ann Marie Dvorak.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Dvorak, Jr.
Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
Contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 15, 2020