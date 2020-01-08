|
|
Mark A. Jenkins, age 49, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born on March 2,1970 in Elkton, MD to Sherrie Lynn Wimmer and the late George Ambrose Jenkins.
Mark served our United States Military in the Navy from 1990-1993 on the U.S.S. Saratoga, and was always proud to be a military veteran. He worked at W.L. Gore as a Project Leader. During his free time, Mark enjoyed wood burning, deer hunting, fishing, and turkey hunting. Mark loved the outdoors and spending time at the cabin in Pineview, PA. He enjoyed riding his Harley and kayaking. Mark enjoyed listening to music and played the banjo. He will be remembered as a loving, caring, giving, and selfless person. Mark will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Mark is survived by his son, Kyle Jenkins of Rising Sun, MD; two brothers: Steven Jenkins of Rising Sun, MD and Jason (Amanda) Jenkins of Rising Sun, MD; mother, Sherrie Wimmer of Newark, DE; step-mother, Brenda Jenkins of Rising Sun, MD; nephew, Marshall Jenkins; step-father, Will (Janet) Short of Hanover, PA.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 10, 2020