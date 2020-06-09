Mark Charles McAllister, age 48, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on August 23, 1971, he was the son of Michael S. and Barbara Hudson McAllister, Elkton, MD.A residential painter by trade, Mark had worked with his Dad as a surveyor for many years and was his right arm. They worked hard and had many laughs together. Mark was very mechanical and had the ability to fix almost anything. He enjoyed classic cars, hot rods, and watching Mecum car auctions on television. Mark was always willing to help anyone with anything they needed and will be remembered as someone who loved to joke, tease, and make people laugh. His infectious laugh and charming personality will be missed by many.In addition to his parents, survivors include his siblings, Mike McAllister and Kim Barrow and husband, David, all of Elkton, MD; nephew, Ryan Barrow; and niece, Kasey Barrow.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Feed the Children, in care of the funeral home at the above address.