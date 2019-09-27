|
Mark Stephen Gallagher, 58, Wilmington, DE, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in San Diego, CA, son of the late Leo Patrick and Doris Ulrich Gallagher and brother of the late Bryan James Gallagher, he moved to Elkton as a young boy.
Mark attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Elkton High School.
Survivors include his sister, Marlene Linke, Sanford, FL as well as aunts, uncles and cousins..
Graveside service will be 1 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Those who wish to honor Mark's life may do so by contributing to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 2, 2019