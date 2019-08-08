|
|
|
Martha Ann Bussman, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Rising Sun, MD on May 18, 1939 to the late Robert Harris Montgomery and Marian Elizabeth (White) Montgomery.
Martha (Marcia) worked for the Maryland State Highway Administration as a supply clerk for 17 years before going on to work 15 years at Sun pharmacy as a greeter/clerk. She was a member of Rosebank United Methodist Church. Martha participated in the annual "Daffodil Days" which benefited the American Cancer Society. She liked doing word searches, latch hook and watching her favorite team the Orioles. Martha loved cats and enjoyed having a good meal with friends and family, especially indulging her sweet tooth.
Martha is survived by her five children: Marlene Adams, Bobby Adams (Debi), Melanie McGonigle (John), Sherry Day (Jimmy), and Scott Edwards (Michelle); 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; as well as her husband Charles Bussman. In addition to her parents, Robert and Lib Montgomery, Martha was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany Adams.
A visitation will be held 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Martha's life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make donations to the Horizon Day Camp in Baltimore MD, an organization that benefits children with cancer. To learn more, please visit horizondaycamp.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 9, 2019