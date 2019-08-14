|
|
|
Martha "Marti" Lammers, age 81, formerly of Mercer Island, WA passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Seattle, WA on December 23, 1937, she was the only child of the late Athol "Scotty" and Helen Gorrill.
Marti attended the St. Nicholas School in Seattle and went on to attend Garfield High School where she developed many close friendships that she maintained throughout her adult life. She graduated from Washington State University with a BA in Elementary Education. Marti was a Gamma Phi Beta and loved being a sorority sister. While at WSU Marti met the love of her life, Henry "Hank" Lammers.
Marti and Hank married in 1959 and moved to Madrid, Spain in 1962 where they were both teachers at Torrejon Air Force Base. After their first child, Scott, was born, Marti retired from teaching to be a full-time mother. In the summer of 1965, Marti and Hank returned to Seattle and further expanded their family when daughter Lisa was born.
Marti was an avid skier and after raising her children, became a travel agent planning both national and international group ski trips. In addition to skiing, Marti's hobbies included traveling (especially to Mexico and Hawaii), golf, tennis and entertaining family and friends at her beach cabin on Whidbey Island, WA.
Marti was preceded in death by her husband Hank in 1997. She is survived by her son, Scott and wife, Sarah; daughter, Lisa; grandson, Matt Dennis and wife, Emily; granddaughters, Samantha Holbrook and husband, Kyle, and Kendall Lammers; and great-grandson, Lawson Holbrook.
Friends and family are invited to a reception in celebration of Marti's life on Friday, August 16, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Klondike Kate's.
Marti lived life to the fullest and especially loved socializing and meeting new people. To honor Marti's memory, please perform a random act of kindness and make someone's day.
hickshomeforfunerals
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 16, 2019