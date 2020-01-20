|
|
Martin G. Malbone, 74, of West Grove, PA, was born in Potsdam, NY on May 26th, 1945. He was the son of the late Livingston and Catherine (nee Miller) Malbone. Marty served in the Navy and was employed, until retiring, by NVF in Kennett Square, PA.
He was married to Carolyn S. (nee Little) Miller Malbone for 37 years. He is survived by his brother Nelson (Sharon) and sister Catherine "Kay" (Steve) Jesmer. He was predeceased by his siblings Rowen Malbone, Eleanor Lobar, and Julia "Judy" Cook. He is survived by daughter Amy (Bruce) Johnston, son Martin, Jr., and stepson Gale (Nancy) Miller, and grandchildren Donny, Bradley, Andrew "A.J." Danny, Mathew, Brady, and Jasmine, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Andrew, Mathew, and daughter Stephanie.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11 am with a 10 am to 11 am visitation at the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Bayard Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348 with Rev. Robert L. Vannoy officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Kuzo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020