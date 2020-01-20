Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Malbone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin G. "Marty" Malbone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin G. "Marty" Malbone Obituary
Martin G. Malbone, 74, of West Grove, PA, was born in Potsdam, NY on May 26th, 1945. He was the son of the late Livingston and Catherine (nee Miller) Malbone. Marty served in the Navy and was employed, until retiring, by NVF in Kennett Square, PA.

He was married to Carolyn S. (nee Little) Miller Malbone for 37 years. He is survived by his brother Nelson (Sharon) and sister Catherine "Kay" (Steve) Jesmer. He was predeceased by his siblings Rowen Malbone, Eleanor Lobar, and Julia "Judy" Cook. He is survived by daughter Amy (Bruce) Johnston, son Martin, Jr., and stepson Gale (Nancy) Miller, and grandchildren Donny, Bradley, Andrew "A.J." Danny, Mathew, Brady, and Jasmine, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Andrew, Mathew, and daughter Stephanie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11 am with a 10 am to 11 am visitation at the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Bayard Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348 with Rev. Robert L. Vannoy officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Kuzo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -