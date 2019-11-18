|
Martin R. Behr, 73 of Elkton, MD, passed away on November 16, 2019 at home.
Mr. Behr was born on November 5, 1946 and raised in Paulsboro, NJ. He entered in the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. Mr. Behr worked as a security guard, maintenance, driver and custodian, most recently at Chesapeake Care Resources in North East, MD. He has lived in
Maryland since 1985, moving to Elkton in 2015.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anna Wilcox Behr; children, Louis Wilcox of NJ, Carol Corron (Brian) and Thelma Marie Behr-Rybak both of Elkton; a sister Elaine Behr of Pittman, NJ; and 4 grandchildren, Maria, John and Michael Rybak and Roy Blankeship. He was preceded by his siblings, John, Robert Ida Mae and Norma.
Services will be held privately by his family.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 20, 2019