R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Porter's Grove Baptist Church
478 Connelly Road
Rising Sun, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter's Grove Baptist Church
478 Connelly Road
Rising Sun, MD
View Map
Service
Private
Resources
Marvin Richard Janney Jr. of Rising Sun, MD, 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Rising Sun on Nov. 12, 1950, to the late Marvin Richard Janney Sr. and Edith Belle (McCullough) Janney.
Richard was a police officer with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police for 27½ years before retiring as a Sergeant. Strong in his faith, he loved the Lord, serving as Deacon and Trustee at Porter's Grove Baptist Church where he was a member for 50 years.
Richard enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and was an avid New York Yankee fan. He enjoyed talking to people and was able to do so while serving as a firearm's instructor and supporting the local Little League organization. Richard found his greatest joy in spending time with his family, who will remember him as a loyal, loving husband and father.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Linda Janney; daughter, Pam Janney; son, Duane Janney and his wife Mandie; two grandchildren: Hunter Janney, Faith Janney, all of Rising Sun, MD; brother, Barry Janney and his wife Ronda, of Elkton, MD; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in Richard's honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1 at Porters Grove Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. There will be a fellowship luncheon following the service allowing time to visit the family. Private interment will be in Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made payable to "Porter's Grove Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 29, 2019
