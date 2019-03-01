Mary Alice Hepbron Colman passed from this life into her next on February 11, 2019. She was 99. Mary Alice was born on June 29, 1919, to the late William Jackson Hepbron and Grace Ringgold Price Hepbron in Still Pond, MD. She attended Chestertown High School, then the University of Delaware. Mary Alice started her career working at Hercules Chemical Company. She retired in 1984 from DuPont Chestnut Run, where she worked in the testing lab, and continued attending the monthly "past employees" lunches.

She married Alexander McLean Carmichael Colman on September 20, 1947 and at the time of his death in 1974, had been married for 27 years. Mary Alice and Alec bought a parcel of land in Hockessin, DE, and it was there they built their home and spent many happy years together. While they did not have children of their own, they were aunt and uncle and god parents to many. Mary Alice and Alec were well known for their parties, hospitality and their generosity in opening their home to everyone.

Mary Alice loved her garden and took great pride in every plant, tree, shrub and blade of grass. She has shared her flowers, bulbs and knowledge with many of her family, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, knitting, had a keen eye for antiques, and was an avid Phillies fan. She was a regular visitor to the monthly flea market at Singerly Fire Company, a happy meeting point with her two sisters, Catharine and Nancy.

She met Pamela Richards in May 1988 when Pam was travelling across the USA. They became instant friends and after 27 years of Pam visiting Hockessin, in 2015 Mary Alice travelled to Australia where she made her new home with Pam, her husband Mike and family dog Penny.

In addition to her parents, Mary Alice is preceded in death by her siblings, Catharine Wroth Hepbron Harris, Nancy Maxwell Hebron Stanton, and William Jackson Hepbron, Jr.

She is survived by her nieces, Mary Catharine Schreiber Cooling, Nancy Sharon Hepbron Ash (Stephen), Susan Hepbron Schaar, and Carol Grace Hepbron Tinney; and nephew, William Jackson Hepbron, III.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Christ Church I.U. Cemetery, Worton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Christ Church I.U., 25328 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, MD 21678, or to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

