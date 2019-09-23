|
|
|
Mary Ann Celeste Vannoy, 81 of North East, MD, passed Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Born in North East, MD, on July 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George Gerald and Ruth (England) Gray.
She began her career at age 16 with C & P and retired after 42 years of service with At&t Telephone Company. After retirement, she worked part time for Cecil County School Employees Federal Credit Union.
Mary Ann was a member of the Telephone Pioneers where she volunteered for fundraising events. She enjoyed life, traveling to the beach and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survived by one daughter: Kimberly L. Wyre (Rick) of North East, MD; one son: John A. Vannoy (Terri) of Elkton, MD; three brothers: Sonny Gray of Elkton, MD, Frank and Kenneth Gray of North East, MD; grandchildren: Eric Wade, Tara and Jay Vannoy; and great grandchildren: Mikey and Autumn.
Services will be private
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 25, 2019