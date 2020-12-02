1/1
Mary Anna Jackson
Mary Anna Jackson, 84, of Elkton, passed away on November 27, 2020.

Born in Lester, PA to the late Joseph and Anna Anderson, married to the late Samuel H. Jackson, Sr.

She is survived by five children, Alice Martin (Doug), Elkton, Frank Creshine (Tracy), Quarryville, Samuel H. Jackson, Jr. (Judy), Cochranville, Helen McGinnis (Andy), Paradise, and Vonnie Creshine, Chesapeake City; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Graveside service at Cochranville United Methodist Cemetery, 147 Cochran St., Cochranville, PA on Wednesday, December 9, 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921 or for Laurelwood Healthcare Center, 100 Laurel Dr., Elkton, MD 21921.

Flower delivery until 10:30 AM. For more information, contact Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA

Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 2, 2020.
