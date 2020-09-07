Mary Anne Smith, age 59 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on September 2, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1961 in Elkton, MD to Ann (Hovermill) Bullock and the late David Conrad.
Mary was a very caring and thoughtful person. She was passionate about helping and taking care of others. Her desire to help others led to her becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. She worked for a number of facilities including: Union Hospital, Christiana Care, Nursing Homes, and Home Health Care. Mary was extremely crafty and enjoyed restoring older pieces, working with wood, and was great at painting. She also enjoyed baking and loved her family and adored her pets.
Mary is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charles Smith; children: Charlie Smith and Stephanie Hussin and her husband, Mo; grandchildren: Amira, Asiya, Ibrahim, Adam, and Muhammad; and brother, David Conrad and his wife, Kathy.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Conrad.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Porter's Grover Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Porter's Grove Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P,O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
.