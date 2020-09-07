1/1
Mary Anne Smith
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Anne Smith, age 59 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on September 2, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1961 in Elkton, MD to Ann (Hovermill) Bullock and the late David Conrad.

Mary was a very caring and thoughtful person. She was passionate about helping and taking care of others. Her desire to help others led to her becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years. She worked for a number of facilities including: Union Hospital, Christiana Care, Nursing Homes, and Home Health Care. Mary was extremely crafty and enjoyed restoring older pieces, working with wood, and was great at painting. She also enjoyed baking and loved her family and adored her pets.

Mary is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charles Smith; children: Charlie Smith and Stephanie Hussin and her husband, Mo; grandchildren: Amira, Asiya, Ibrahim, Adam, and Muhammad; and brother, David Conrad and his wife, Kathy.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Conrad.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Porter's Grover Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Porter's Grove Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P,O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Porter's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Porter's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved