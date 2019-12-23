|
Mrs. Mary Areta Bradley, 90 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019.
Mary Areta is survived by her daughters, Mary Areta Crabbe (Donnie) and Cathleen Ann Bradley; grandchildren, Monica Mary Mason (Daniel) and Michael Anthony Preston; great granddaughters, Reed Mason and Allena Crabbe.
Mary Areta was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Douglas Bradley and mother, Margaret Mary Norton.
Mary Areta was born May 21, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, to Margaret Mary Norton and Richard Bostwick. Mary Areta and Doug were married in September of 1956 at Immaculate Conception Church of Elkton, MD. In 1974 they moved their family to Hopewell Road of Port Deposit where they established Hopewell Training Center. Over the years they worked with many children of the community, teaching them the values of horsemanship and sharing a love for animals. It is through the farm and her work as a Cecil County 4-H leader that she collected many extended family members and life-long relationships. Over the years Mary Areta also devoted many hours to Good Shepherd Parish and school.
The family would like to thank Jamie and Jamie of Amedisys Hospice for their personal care and love of Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of St. Teresa or the Cecil County 4-H Horse Program, make checks payable to CCEAC, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11 AM, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Father John Abrahams of the Good Shepherd Parish of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
A reception will be held at the Good Shepherd School immediately following the interment.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 25, 2019