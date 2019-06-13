Mary B. Crothers, 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away June 11, 2019. She was born in Blue Ball, MD, on Jan. 13, 1925 to the late Clemson and Carrie Eva Brown.

Mary was a graduate of Calvert Agricultural High School and later of Goldey-Beacom College. She worked as a secretary and treasurer on her family farm, "Long Green Farm". Mary was involved in many organizations such as the Red Hat Society and Blue Ball Home Makers. She was a past member of Calvert Grange and was involved as a 4-H leader of the Zippy Zioneers.

In 1945, she married her beloved husband, Alfred T. Crothers Jr. Mary was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church for 74 years. She was the pianist and organist for the church for 53 years. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Knutsen, of Rising Sun, MD; son, Tom Crothers and his wife Joy, of Quarryville, PA; daughter-in-law, Linda Crothers, of Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren: Donna Wilson and her husband David, of East New Market, MD; Gregg Knutsen and his wife Stephanie, of Harrington, DE; Scott Crothers, of Dover, DE; Anthony Crothers and his wife Debbie, of Pitcher, NY; Caleb Crothers and his wife Alice, of Rising Sun, MD; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred T. Crothers Jr.; son, Donald Crothers; son in law, Warren Knutsen; and sister, Emily England.

The family would like to condone a special thank you to her caregivers: Ginny, Susie, Nancy; as well as the nurses at Amedysis Hospice.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1072 Ebenezer Church Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may visit starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Rosebank Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Ebenezer United Methodist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.