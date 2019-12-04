Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Mary Ella (Blevins) Lawson


1926 - 2019
Mary Ella (Blevins) Lawson Obituary
Mary Ella Lawson, 93 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at home. Born December 1, 1926 in Crumpler, NC, she was the daughter of the late Wilford and Nora Hamby Blevins.

Mary spent most of her life in Cecil County, becoming an LPN and retiring from the V.A. Medical Center of Perry Point, MD. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed being with her family and friends. Mary was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Rising Sun.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Lewis (John) of Colora, MD, and Shirley Adams (Rodney) of Rising Sun, MD; son, Charles Lawson (Marsha) of West Lake, OH; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth King (Mark) of Raleigh, NC, John Lewis, Jr. (Kelli) of Sherrill Ford of NC, Tammy Lewis of North East, MD, Teresa Farmer (Joe) of Conowingo, MD, Scott Adams (Marcia) of Rising Sun, MD, Nathan Lawson of Portland, OR, and Brandon Lawson of Virginia Beach, VA; 14 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Nathaniel Lawson; seven brothers; and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

All services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2019
