Mary Ester "Peggy" Winchester, age 86, of North East, MD and formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born in Yorklyn, DE on January 17, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Ester (Simpson) Lloyd. Peggy loved being a homemaker and raising her family.

She was an extremely gifted quilter and seamstress. Peggy took great pride in her work and making quilts for others. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and the annual canning of vegetables and fruits.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Chandler Winchester; children, Tina Elmore, James Elmore and Charles Elmore; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Mary Radziwon, Dorothy French, Thomas Elmore, Leonard Elmore and Robert Elmore; nine grandchildren; a dear and loyal family friend, Janet Gullett; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, June 10 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

Published in The Cecil Whig on June 7, 2019