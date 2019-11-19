|
Mary Barnett Fleming, age 85 of Elkton, MD passed away on November 14, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1934 in Riverview, Virginia to John Blaine Salyer and Blanche Ann (Stanley) Salyer.
Mary was completely devoted to her family. When it was someone's birthday, she was known to call them and not only wish them a Happy Birthday, but sing to them! She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to spoil them in any way she could. Mary loved cooking and spending the holidays with her family. She was an avid bird watcher and loved red birds. Her collection of bird houses were spread throughout her property.
Mary is survived by her children: Patricia Hensley (KL), Brenda Jenkins, John Fleming (Debbie), William "Butch" Fleming, and Gloria Fleming; grandchildren: Maryanne Dickerson, Jeremy Hensley (Chrissie), Mark Jenkins, Steven Jenkins, Jason Jenkins (Amanda), Johnathan Miller (Michelle), Brittany Fleming, Michael "Jordan" Fleming (Chrissy) ; great-grandchildren: Katelin Hensley, Tyler Dickerson, Jillian Dickerson, Jared Hensley, Keira Hensley, Kyle Jenkins, Marshall Jenkins, Jordan Miller, Brooklyn Miller, Regina Miller, Emily Fleming, Jillian Mitchell, Norah Mitchell, Mikayla Fleming, and Madison Fleming; great-great grandchild, Jarrett Andersen, Jr.; sister, Gerry Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fleming; son, Joseph "Timmy" Fleming; brothers: Richard Salyer, Mark Salyer, and Clyde Salyer; and sisters: Shirley Mullins and Ambie Cox.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 22, 2019