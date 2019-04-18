Mary Jo Galbraith, 88, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Richwood, WV, on May 27, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Chauncey and Jesse (Ferguson) Summerfield. Mary Jo moved to Delaware at the age of 10 and graduated from Conrad High School in 1948. She retired from Stuart Pharmaceuticals following 20 years of dedicated service.

Mary Jo was a talented seamstress, an avid lover of nature and wonderful baker, canner and homemaker. She was an extreme coupon clipper and enjoyed trips to the casino and thrift boutiques. Mary Jo enjoyed spending time with her family and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald M. Galbraith; and sisters: Anna "Tootsie" Learn and Irene Hall. Mary Jo is survived by her children: Donna Newton (Carl), Karen Galbraith (Lou DeChiaro), Mark Galbraith (Bonnie), Donald M. Galbraith II (Victoria); grandchildren: Brian Galbraith (Erin), Kevin Galbraith (Melanie), Donald Galbraith III (Stephanie), Kaitlin Galbraith, Kealey Lampton (Chad); great grandchildren: Meka Galbraith, Giada Galbraith, Natalie Galbraith, Niko Galbraith, Cooper Galbraith, Taylor Galbraith, Nolan Lampton; and step grandchildren: Gayle Robinson (Chris) and Anthony DeChiaro (Kimberly).

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Park, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Jo's memory to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.

