Mary Jo Jablonski, age 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, PA, on December 22, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. Zuppo and Anna Florentino Zuppo.

Mrs. Jablonski was the Executive Director of the Elkton Alliance and served as a Commissioner for the Town of Elkton. Prior to her work with Elkton Alliance, she owned and operated Sunshine Kids Daycare for 19 years, where she had an impact on the lives of so many children. She gave all of herself to her family and as a volunteer, serving on too many organizations to name, and believing in the impact and power of volunteering.

Mrs. Jablonski came to Elkton in 1980 and made it her home. She loved her town and had a passion to see it embraced by all. She became known as the "Mother of Main Street", and was named 2011 Citizen of the Year.

Mrs. Jablonski was so proud of her daughters and loved and adored her two grandsons. The sun rose and set with them. She was one of six children and regularly professed how much she loved her "big Italian family".

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Walter J. Jablonski; daughters, Danielle M. Carroll and husband, Brian, and Jessica A. Gray and husband, Matthew, both of Elkton, MD; grandsons, Alexander Carroll and Declan Gray; and siblings, Barbara A. Carroll and husband, Donald, Media, PA, Albert A. Zuppo and wife, Yvonne, Prospect Park, PA, Joseph D. Zuppo and wife, Johanna, Glenolden, PA, Ann M. Holmstrom and husband, Jay, Glen Mills, PA, and Patricia M. Zuppo, Glenolden, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

