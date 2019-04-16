Mary Lou Birkentall, 57, of Earleville, MD, died at home peacefully on April 15, 2019.

Mary Lou was born on April 11, 1962, daughter of Doris Glanden Bolton and the late James Robert Bolton. She was a lifelong resident of Earleville and a 1980 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. For the past 25 years, she worked for J.P. Morgan Chase as their Executive Director in Auditing.

Mary Lou enjoyed cooking, grilling, playing cornhole, watching the Ravens and Orioles, and her family vacations at Wrightsville Beach, NC.

She was preceded in death by her father, J. Robert Bolton Sr.; and a brother, J. Robert Bolton Jr.

Along with her mother, Doris Bolton, of Earleville, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ken Birkentall; son, Bradley Birkentall and fiancee Erika Oertle, of Bel Air, MD; sisters: Pamela Deck (Greg), of Hagerstown, MD; and Donna Bolton Davis (Glenn), of Earleville.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Earleville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.