1/1
Mary Lou Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Shaw, age 83, of Elkton, MD passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Elkton, MD on July 12, 1937 to the late Charles T. Weldin and Cornelia E. (Sloan) Weldin.

Mary Lou was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, who served as a teacher and superintendent of the Sunday school program. She was also a leader of the MYF. Mary Lou loved the Lord very much and enjoy singing in the church choir. She was a very compassionate lady, who spent time providing to the homeless shelters in Elkton. Mary Lou loved going yard saling with her husband, Maynard and their friends, always finding good collectables to bring home. She absolutely loved Christmas and was always sure to celebrate each day in December. Mary Lou's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a caring, compassionate, loving, funny lady, who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Mary Lou is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl Hopkins and her husband, Chris; Cindy Conrad; and Sandra Slagle; son, Jim Nevius and his wife, Sallie; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and brother, James Weldin. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Maynard Shaw and many other loved ones in the family.

To leave online condolences and to check back for service information please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved