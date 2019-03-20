Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Mary Louise Burlin

Mary Louise Burlin Obituary
Mary Louise Burlin, 75, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born March 18, 1943 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys Kelly Creswell.
Mrs. Burlin was formerly employed by the Cecil County Public School System as a custodian at the Rising Sun Middle School of Rising Sun, MD. She was a member of the Hopewell United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD.
Mrs. Burlin is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas R. Burlin, of Port Deposit, MD; sons: Michael Burlin, of Port Deposit, MD; Raymond Burlin, of North East, MD; Thomas Burlin and wife Victoria, of Perryville, MD; daughters: Susan Layne, of Rappahannock, VA; Debra Birch, of Port Deposit, MD; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burlin was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Creswell.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Justin Johnson of the Newark Baptist Church of Newark, DE, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 22, 2019
